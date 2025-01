MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 08: Head Coach of FC Internazionale Primavera U20 looks on during the Coppa Italia Primavera match between FC Internazionale U20 and Bologna U20 at Konami Youth Development Center in memory of Giacinto Facchetti (Interello) on January 08, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Mattia Pistoia - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)