Guardate che numeri: Inter, Lukaku fra i migliori marcatori del decennio in Premier. La top 5

1° POSTO
Semmai ce ne fosse ancora bisogno, la statistica riportata da Bleacher Report UK dà ulteriore dimostrazione del fatto che Romelu Lukaku è sì tanta generosità e tanto spirito di squadra, ma anche tanti, tanti gol. Tanto da figurare fra i più prolifici marcatori della Premier League nell’intera decade che volge al termine. Numeri impressionanti per l’attaccante dell’Inter che, a 26 anni, ha ancora tante statistiche record da mettere insieme. Ecco la top 5:
SERGIO AGUERO
SQUADRE: Manchester City
GOL: 174
