Tutto il mondo si stringe al fianco di Christian Eriksen. Continua infatti il grande supporto del movimento calcio e non solo nei confronti del centrocampista danese dell'Inter, che ieri ha accusato un malore in campo ma che ora è fortunatamente fuori pericolo. Anche lo stadio di Londra di Wembley, dove tra poco comincerà la sfida tra l'Inghilterra e la Croazia, ha voluto mandare un bel messaggio al calciatore, scrivendo sul tabellone: "Best wishes Christian".
Inghilterra-Croazia, Wembley fa forza ad Eriksen: “Best wishes Christian”
Il messaggio per il centrocampista danese apparso sul tabellone dello stadio di Londra
Marco Astori
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: A detailed view of the LED screen inside the stadium which shows a message of support for Christian Eriksen of Denmark (not pictured) prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium on June 13, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images)
