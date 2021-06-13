Inghilterra-Croazia, Wembley fa forza ad Eriksen: “Best wishes Christian”

Il messaggio per il centrocampista danese apparso sul tabellone dello stadio di Londra

Tutto il mondo si stringe al fianco di Christian Eriksen. Continua infatti il grande supporto del movimento calcio e non solo nei confronti del centrocampista danese dell'Inter, che ieri ha accusato un malore in campo ma che ora è fortunatamente fuori pericolo. Anche lo stadio di Londra di Wembley, dove tra poco comincerà la sfida tra l'Inghilterra e la Croazia, ha voluto mandare un bel messaggio al calciatore, scrivendo sul tabellone: "Best wishes Christian".