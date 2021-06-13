FC Inter 1908
Inghilterra-Croazia, Wembley fa forza ad Eriksen: “Best wishes Christian”

Il messaggio per il centrocampista danese apparso sul tabellone dello stadio di Londra

Marco Astori

Tutto il mondo si stringe al fianco di Christian Eriksen. Continua infatti il grande supporto del movimento calcio e non solo nei confronti del centrocampista danese dell'Inter, che ieri ha accusato un malore in campo ma che ora è fortunatamente fuori pericolo. Anche lo stadio di Londra di Wembley, dove tra poco comincerà la sfida tra l'Inghilterra e la Croazia, ha voluto mandare un bel messaggio al calciatore, scrivendo sul tabellone: "Best wishes Christian".

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 13: A detailed view of the LED screen inside the stadium which shows a message of support for Christian Eriksen of Denmark (not pictured) prior to the UEFA Euro 2020 Championship Group D match between England and Croatia at Wembley Stadium on June 13, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Carl Recine - Pool/Getty Images)
