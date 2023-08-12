Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
Copertina
Primo piano
Ultima ora
Le rivali
Esclusive
Editoriale
Calciomercato
Social
Redazione
Quiz
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
Calcionapoli1926
Cittaceleste
Derbyderbyderby
Fantamagazine
FCInter1908
Forzaroma
Golssip
Hellas1903
Ilmilanista
Ilposticipo
Itasportpress
Juvenews
Mediagol
Mondoudinese
Notiziecalciomercato
Numericalcio
Padovasport
Pianetamilan
Toronews
Tuttobolognaweb
Violanews
VIDEO / Inserimenti, gol e assist: cosa Choupo-Moting può dare all’Inter
ultimora
VIDEO / Inserimenti, gol e assist: cosa Choupo-Moting può dare all’Inter
Marco Macca
12 agosto
Commenta
L'Inter continua la ricerca dell'attaccante e Maxim Choupo-Moting del Bayern Monaco è uno dei candidati a vestire nerazzurro