Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
Copertina
Primo piano
Ultima ora
Le rivali
Esclusive
Editoriale
Calciomercato
Social
Redazione
Quiz
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
Calcionapoli1926
Cittaceleste
Derbyderbyderby
Fantamagazine
FCInter1908
Forzaroma
Golssip
Hellas1903
Ilmilanista
Ilposticipo
Itasportpress
Juvenews
Mediagol
Mondoudinese
Notiziecalciomercato
Numericalcio
Padovasport
Pianetamilan
Toronews
Tuttobolognaweb
Violanews
VIDEO SKY / Inter-Pavard, cosa serve per l’ufficialità?
ultimora
VIDEO SKY / Inter-Pavard, cosa serve per l’ufficialità?
Andrea Della Sala
25 agosto
Commenta
Il francese è l'obiettivo della difesa dell'Inter di Inzaghi. L'accordo c'è ma Tuchel vuole aspettare di prendere un sostituto