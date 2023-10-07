Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
VIDEO/ Come trasformare la camiseta di Bellingham in un'opera d'arte
VIDEO/ Come trasformare la camiseta di Bellingham in un’opera d’arte
Daniele Vitiello
7 ottobre
L'artista Mats Drawing ha raffigurato Jude Bellingham su una maglia del Real Madrid. Ecco il capolavoro realizzato (Instagram/@mats.drawing)