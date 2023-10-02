Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
VIDEO FCIN1908 / Inter, Mkhitaryan lascia Appiano: l'armeno si ferma a salutare i tifosi
VIDEO FCIN1908 / Inter, Mkhitaryan lascia Appiano: l’armeno si ferma a salutare i tifosi
00:30
Andrea Della Sala
2 ottobre
Al termine dell'allenamento il centrocampista dell'Inter si è fermato fuori dal Suning Training Centre a salutare i tifosi