VIDEO GDS/ Platini, Vucinic e oggi Vlahovic. È sempre Inter-Juve, anche sul mercato
01:54
Daniele Vitiello
22 ottobre
Il derby d'Italia vive sul campo e anche sul mercato. Dai casi storici a quelli più attuali, legati ai nomi di Lucca e Vlahovic (di Carlo Laudisa).