social

VIDEO / InterTube 2020/2021, Inter-Genoa 3-0: Lukaku gol, grande azione con Lautaro

desc img
01:00
Redazione1908
16 aprile

L'Inter batte il Genoa 3-0 a San Siro: apre le marcature Romelu Lukaku con un gran gol, frutto di una splendida azione con Lautaro