primo piano

VIDEO / Twitch Fcinter1908, l’annuncio finale: “Samardzic è dell’Inter”

desc img
01:01
Redazione1908
3 agosto

Lazar Samardzic sarà un giocatore dell'Inter, risolte tutte le questioni con l'Udinese. L'annuncio durante la live Twitch di Fcinter1908