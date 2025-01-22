FC Inter 1908
Champions, vincono Inter e Milan. Spettacolo Real e PSG-City: tutti i risultati

Champions, vincono Inter e Milan. Spettacolo Real e PSG-City: tutti i risultati - immagine 1
Vincono le italiane impegnate questa sera in Champions League.: tutti i risultati della serata, tra le italiane e PSG-City
Vincono le italiane impegnate questa sera in Champions League. Oltre all'Inter, che sbanca Praga grazie a un gol di Lautaro Martinez e che quindi si avvicina alla qualificazione diretta agli ottavi di finale, vince anche il Milan, che batte il Girone grazie a una rete di Leao.

Gol e spettacolo tra PSG e Manchester City: i parigini vincono in rimonta 4-2 e condannano Guardiola a dover vincere all'ultima per restare in corsa. Ecco tutti i risultati:

Lipsia-Sporting 2-1 (Sesko (L), Gyokeres (S), Poulsen (L))

Shakhtar-Brest 2-0 (Kevin, Sudakov)

Arsenal-Dinamo Zagabria 3-0 (Rice, Havertz, Odegaard)

Celtic-Young Boys 1-0 (Benito aut.)

Feyenoord-Bayern Monaco 3-0 (Gimenez, Gimenez, Ueda)

Milan-Girona 1-0 (Leao)

PSG-Manchester City 4-2 (Grealish (M), Haaland (M), Dembelé (P), Barcola (P), Neves (P), Goncalo Ramos (P))

Real Madrid-Salisburgo 5-1 (Rodrygo (R), Rodrygo (R), Mbappé (R), Vinicius (R), Vinicius (R), Bidstrup S))

Sparta Praga-Inter 0-1 (Lautaro)

