Vincono le italiane impegnate questa sera in Champions League.: tutti i risultati della serata, tra le italiane e PSG-City

Vincono le italiane impegnate questa sera in Champions League. Oltre all'Inter, che sbanca Praga grazie a un gol di Lautaro Martinez e che quindi si avvicina alla qualificazione diretta agli ottavi di finale, vince anche il Milan, che batte il Girone grazie a una rete di Leao.

Gol e spettacolo tra PSG e Manchester City: i parigini vincono in rimonta 4-2 e condannano Guardiola a dover vincere all'ultima per restare in corsa. Ecco tutti i risultati: