Biasin: “Inzaghi sulle critiche? Non si rivolge a qualcuno dell’Inter perché…”

LISBON, PORTUGAL - APRIL 11: Simone Inzaghi, Head Coach of FC Internazionale, inspects the pitch with their coaching team prior to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg match between SL Benfica and FC Internazionale at Estadio do Sport Lisboa e Benfica on April 11, 2023 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)