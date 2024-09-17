FC Inter 1908
I migliori video scelti dal nostro canale

fcinter1908 ultimora

ultimora

Champions League 2024/25 al via: il calendario dell’Inter, date e orari

Champions League 2024/25 al via: il calendario dell’Inter, date e orari - immagine 1
I nerazzurri esordiranno il 18 settembre contro il Manchester City: il calendario completo con le sfide in casa e in trasferta
Alessandro De Felice Redattore 

Il calendario degli appuntamenti dell'Inter nella UEFA Champions League 2024/2025. I nerazzurri affronteranno Lipsia, Manchester City, Arsenal, Leverkusen, Stella Rossa, Young Boys, Monaco, Sparta Praga.

Champions League 2024/25 al via: il calendario dell’Inter, date e orari- immagine 2
Getty Images

IL CALENDARIO:

GIORNATA 1

Mercoledì 18 settembre ore 21:00

Manchester City-Inter

GIORNATA 2

Martedì 1 ottobre ore 21:00

Inter-Stella Rossa

Qui i biglietti

GIORNATA 3

Mercoledì 23 ottobre ore 21:00

Young Boys-Inter

Champions League 2024/25 al via: il calendario dell’Inter, date e orari- immagine 3
Getty Images

GIORNATA 4

Mercoledì 6 novembre ore 21:00

Inter-Arsenal

GIORNATA 5

Martedì 26 novembre ore 21:00

Inter-Lipsia

GIORNATA 6

Martedì 10 dicembre ore 21:00

Leverkusen-Inter

GIORNATA 7

Mercoledì 22 gennaio ore 21:00

Sparta Praga-Inter

GIORNATA 8

Mercoledì 29 gennaio ore 21:00

Inter-Monaco

Champions League 2024/25 al via: il calendario dell’Inter, date e orari- immagine 4
Getty Images

(Fonte: Inter.it)

Leggi i
commenti
Ultimora: tutte
le notizie

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

tutte le notizie di