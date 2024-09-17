Il calendario degli appuntamenti dell'Inter nella UEFA Champions League 2024/2025. I nerazzurri affronteranno Lipsia, Manchester City, Arsenal, Leverkusen, Stella Rossa, Young Boys, Monaco, Sparta Praga.
Champions League 2024/25 al via: il calendario dell’Inter, date e orari
I nerazzurri esordiranno il 18 settembre contro il Manchester City: il calendario completo con le sfide in casa e in trasferta
IL CALENDARIO:
GIORNATA 1
Mercoledì 18 settembre ore 21:00
Manchester City-Inter
GIORNATA 2
Martedì 1 ottobre ore 21:00
Inter-Stella Rossa
GIORNATA 3
Mercoledì 23 ottobre ore 21:00
Young Boys-Inter
GIORNATA 4
Mercoledì 6 novembre ore 21:00
Inter-Arsenal
GIORNATA 5
Martedì 26 novembre ore 21:00
Inter-Lipsia
GIORNATA 6
Martedì 10 dicembre ore 21:00
Leverkusen-Inter
GIORNATA 7
Mercoledì 22 gennaio ore 21:00
Sparta Praga-Inter
GIORNATA 8
Mercoledì 29 gennaio ore 21:00
Inter-Monaco
