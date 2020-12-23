SOCIAL/ Fiorentina, Borja Valero esulta: “Grande prova d’orgoglio. Buon Natale ai tifosi”

TURIN, ITALY - DECEMBER 22: Rodrigo Bentancur of Juventus is tackled by Borja Valero of Fiorentina during the Serie A match between Juventus and ACF Fiorentina at Allianz Stadium on December 22, 2020 in Turin, Italy. Sporting stadiums around Italy remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)
C’è anche il nome di Borja Valero tra quelli dei protagonisti in Juventus-Fiorentina. Lo spagnolo è stato autore di una buona prestazione, che ha rischiato di macchiare con un fallo che poteva costargli l’espulsione. Graziato dall’arbitro, è stato poi richiamato in panchina da Prandelli. Questo il suo pensiero al triplice fischio: “Grande prova d’orgoglio oggi e vittoria pesantissima! Il modo migliore per festeggiare le mie 200 presenze da titolare con questi colori e augurare a tutti voi un buon Natale!”.