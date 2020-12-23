SOCIAL/ Fiorentina, Borja Valero esulta: “Grande prova d’orgoglio. Buon Natale ai tifosi”

C’è anche il nome di Borja Valero tra quelli dei protagonisti in Juventus-Fiorentina. Lo spagnolo è stato autore di una buona prestazione, che ha rischiato di macchiare con un fallo che poteva costargli l’espulsione. Graziato dall’arbitro, è stato poi richiamato in panchina da Prandelli. Questo il suo pensiero al triplice fischio: “Grande prova d’orgoglio oggi e vittoria pesantissima! Il modo migliore per festeggiare le mie 200 presenze da titolare con questi colori e augurare a tutti voi un buon Natale!”.