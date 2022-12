Renzi: “Lotito mi attacca? Ha conflitto interessi grande come una casa. I club imparino…”

ROME, ITALY - OCTOBER 13: Matteo Renzi attends the first session of the 19th legislature at the Senate, on October 13, 2022 in Rome, Italy. Italians voted in the 2022 Italian general election on 25 September which was called after the dissolution of parliament was announced by Italian President Sergio Mattarella on 21 July. (Photo by Antonio Masiello/Getty Images)