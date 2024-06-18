ultimora

VIDEO / Ds Genoa: “Martinez-Inter, da definire. Retegui e Gudmundsson non sono in vendita”

desc img
Eva A. Provenzano
18 giugno

Le parole del direttore sportivo a Skysport sul portiere che sta per approdare al club nerazzurro e sui due attaccanti: anche l'islandese è un obiettivo interista (Skysport)