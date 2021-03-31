C'è anche Christian Eriksen nella formazione titolare della Danimarca del ct Hjulmand che affronterà a Vienna l'Austria nel match di qualificazione ai Mondiali in Qatar del prossimo anno. Ecco le formazioni ufficiali della partita:
FC Inter 1908
I migliori video scelti dal nostro canale
ultimora
Qual. Qatar 2022, le formazioni di Austria-Danimarca: Eriksen titolare
C'è anche Christian Eriksen nella formazione titolare della Danimarca del ct Hjulmand che affronterà a Vienna l'Austria
Austria (3–4-3) Schlager; Ilsanker, Trauner, Dragovic; Lainer, Sabitzer, X. Schlager, Ulmer; Baumgartner, Kalajdzic, Alaba. Allenatore: Foda.
Danimarca (4-4-1-1) Schmeichel; Wass, Kjaer, A. Christiansen, Maehle; Braithwaite, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Y. Poulsen; Eriksen; Wind. Allenatore: Hjulmand.
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA