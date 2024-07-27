FC Inter 1908
Inter-Las Palmas, dove vederla in diretta tv e in streaming: tutte le info

Dove seguire in diretta gli incontri del precampionato della formazione nerazzurra guidata da Simone Inzaghi
Alessandro De Felice Redattore 

La nuova stagione sta per entrare nel vivo: l'Inter si prepara all'inizio del campionato con una pre-season ricca di appuntamenti. Dopo le due gare amichevoli giocate contro Lugano e Pergolettese, i tifosi nerazzurri avranno l'opportunità di non perdersi nemmeno un minuto delle sfide che accompagneranno l'avvicinamento alla Serie A.

Tutti gli incontri amichevoli in programma tra fine luglio e agosto saranno trasmessi in diretta esclusiva su DAZN e Inter TV.

Per tutti gli interisti, dunque, la possibilità di seguire le partite in live streaming su DAZN da Smart TV, smartphone, PC o tablet.

IL PROGRAMMA DELLE AMICHEVOLI

—  

Sabato 27 luglio, ore 19:30: Inter-UD Las Palmas (Orogel Stadium-Dino Manuzzi , Cesena)

Venerdì 2 agosto, ore 19:30: Pisa-Inter (Arena Garibaldi-Romeo Anconetani, Pisa)

Mercoledì 7 agosto, ore 20:30: Inter-Al Ittihad Club (U-Power Stadium, Monza)

Domenica 11 agosto, ore 16: Chelsea-Inter (Stamford Bridge, Londra)

(Fonte: Inter.it)

