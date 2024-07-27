Inter-Las Palmas, dove vederla in diretta tv e in streaming: tutte le info

Per tutti gli interisti, dunque, la possibilità di seguire le partite in live streaming su DAZN da Smart TV, smartphone, PC o tablet.
IL PROGRAMMA DELLE AMICHEVOLI—
Sabato 27 luglio, ore 19:30: Inter-UD Las Palmas (Orogel Stadium-Dino Manuzzi , Cesena)
Venerdì 2 agosto, ore 19:30: Pisa-Inter (Arena Garibaldi-Romeo Anconetani, Pisa)
Mercoledì 7 agosto, ore 20:30: Inter-Al Ittihad Club (U-Power Stadium, Monza)
Domenica 11 agosto, ore 16: Chelsea-Inter (Stamford Bridge, Londra)
(Fonte: Inter.it)
