Claudio Pasqualin, agente FIFA, ha parlato a Sky Sport di Hakan Calhanoglu che ha chiarito che rimarrà all'Inter:
Pasqualin: “Calhanoglu resta? Fossi tifoso interista avrei temuto la solita telenovela”
"Buon per l'Inter che avrà ancora un giocatore così bravo e importante", commenta Pasqualin, agente FIFA
"Il fatto che Calhanoglu rimanga all'Inter è importante per i nerazzurri, è una querelle, fossi interista, avrei temuto diventasse la solita telenovela e invece si è chiusa subito. Buon per l'Inter che avrà ancora un giocatore così bravo e importante"
