FC Inter 1908
I migliori video scelti dal nostro canale

fcinter1908 ultimora

ultimora

Pasqualin: “Calhanoglu resta? Fossi tifoso interista avrei temuto la solita telenovela”

Pasqualin: “Calhanoglu resta? Fossi tifoso interista avrei temuto la solita telenovela” - immagine 1
"Buon per l'Inter che avrà ancora un giocatore così bravo e importante", commenta Pasqualin, agente FIFA
Matteo Pifferi Redattore 

Claudio Pasqualin, agente FIFA, ha parlato a Sky Sport di Hakan Calhanoglu che ha chiarito che rimarrà all'Inter:

Pasqualin: “Calhanoglu resta? Fossi tifoso interista avrei temuto la solita telenovela”- immagine 2
Getty Images

"Il fatto che Calhanoglu rimanga all'Inter è importante per i nerazzurri, è una querelle, fossi interista, avrei temuto diventasse la solita telenovela e invece si è chiusa subito. Buon per l'Inter che avrà ancora un giocatore così bravo e importante"

Leggi i
commenti
Ultimora: tutte
le notizie

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA

tutte le notizie di