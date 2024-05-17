FC Inter 1908
I migliori video scelti dal nostro canale

fcinter1908 ultimora

ultimora

Svizzera, la lista dei pre convocati per l’Europeo: Inter presente con Sommer

Svizzera, la lista dei pre convocati per l’Europeo: Inter presente con Sommer - immagine 1
Il portiere nerazzurro, classe '88, figura nell'elenco dei 38 calciatori selezionati dal ct elvetico Murat Yakin
Fabio Alampi Redattore 

C'è anche Yann Sommer nella lista dei pre convocati della Svizzera per l'Europeo: il portiere dell'Inter compare nell'elenco dei 38 calciatori selezionati dal ct elvetico Murat Yakin, che il 7 giugno consegnerà la lista definitiva.

Svizzera, la lista dei pre convocati per l’Europeo: Inter presente con Sommer- immagine 2
Getty Images

Questa la lista completa:

Portieri: Marwin Keller, Gregor Kobel, Pascal Loretz Yvon Mvogo, Yann Sommer.

Difensori: Manuel Akanji, Aurele Amenda, Nico Elvedi, Ulisses Garcia, Albian Hajdari, Bryan Okoh, Becir Omeragic, Ricardo Rodriguez, Fabian Schär, Leonidas Stergiou, Silvan Widmer, Cédric Zesiger.

LEGGI ANCHE

LEGGI ANCHE

Centrocampisti-Attaccanti: Michel Aebischer, Zeki Amdouni, Uran Bislimi, Kwadwo Duah, Breel Embolo, Remo Freuler, Ardon Jashari, Joël Monteiro, Dan Ndoye, Noah Okafor, Fabian Rieder, Xherdan Shaqiri, Vincent Sierro, Renato Steffen, Filip Ugrinic, Ruben Vargas, Granit Xhaka, Andi Zeqiri, Steven Zuber.

tutte le notizie di

Se vuoi approfondire tutte le tematiche sul mondo Inter senza perdere alcun aggiornamento, rimani collegato con FC Inter 1908 per scoprire tutte le news di giornata sui nerazzurri in campionato e in Europa.

Leggi i
commenti
Ultimora: tutte
le notizie

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA