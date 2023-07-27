Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
Copertina
Primo piano
Ultima ora
Le rivali
Esclusive
Editoriale
Calciomercato
Social
Redazione
Quiz
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
Calcionapoli1926
Cittaceleste
Derbyderbyderby
Fantamagazine
FCInter1908
Forzaroma
Golssip
Hellas1903
Ilmilanista
Ilposticipo
Itasportpress
Juvenews
Mediagol
Mondoudinese
Notiziecalciomercato
Numericalcio
Padovasport
Pianetamilan
Toronews
Tuttobolognaweb
Violanews
VIDEO / Genoa, Retegui: “Ringrazio Mancini, ha sempre parlato bene di me”
calciomercato
VIDEO / Genoa, Retegui: “Ringrazio Mancini, ha sempre parlato bene di me”
01:11
Eva A. Provenzano
27 luglio
Commenta
Accostato diverso tempo anche all'Inter, l'attaccante argentino è arrivato al Genoa e ha ringraziato anche il CT che lo ha già convocato in Nazionale