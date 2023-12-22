Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
Copertina
Primo piano
Ultima ora
Le rivali
Esclusive
Editoriale
Calciomercato
Social
Redazione
Quiz
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
Calcionapoli1926
Cittaceleste
Derbyderbyderby
Fantamagazine
FCInter1908
Forzaroma
Golssip
Hellas1903
Ilmilanista
Ilposticipo
Itasportpress
Juvenews
Mediagol
Mondoudinese
Notiziecalciomercato
Numericalcio
Padovasport
Pianetamilan
Toronews
Tuttobolognaweb
Violanews
VIDEO / Sky – Juventus, per stare in scia all’Inter occhi a centrocampo su Phillips o Hojbjerg
le rivali
VIDEO / Sky – Juventus, per stare in scia all’Inter occhi a centrocampo su Phillips o Hojbjerg
Marco Macca
22 dicembre
Commenta
La Juventus prova a restare in scia all'Inter in ottica lotta scudetto e mette nel mirino Phillips e Hojbjerg