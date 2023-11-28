Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
VIDEO FCIN1908 / Marotta: “Seconda stella o finale Champions? Scudetto sarebbe storico”
00:17
Marco Macca
28 novembre
All'Academy Business Talk, Marotta, ha risposto così alla domanda se preferirebbe la 2a stella o la finale di CL: inviato Daniele Vitiello