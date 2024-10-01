Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
Copertina
Primo piano
Ultima ora
Rosa F.C. Inter
Le rivali
Esclusive
Editoriale
Calciomercato
Social
Redazione
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
Calcionapoli1926
Cittaceleste
Derbyderbyderby
Fantamagazine
FCInter1908
Forzaroma
Golssip
Hellas1903
Ilmilanista
Ilposticipo
Itasportpress
Juvenews
Mediagol
Mondoudinese
Notiziecalciomercato
Numericalcio
Padovasport
Pianetamilan
SOS Fanta
Toronews
Tuttobolognaweb
Violanews
VIDEO FCIN1908 / Inter-Stella Rossa, pranzo UEFA. Marotta: “Tranquilli su Ultras? Sicuramente sì”
ultimora
VIDEO FCIN1908 / Inter-Stella Rossa, pranzo UEFA. Marotta: “Tranquilli su Ultras? Sicuramente sì”
00:24
Eva A. Provenzano
1 ottobre
Commenta
L'arrivo in centro a Milano del presidente nerazzurro nel ristorante dove si terrà l'incontro tra dirigenti e la battuta sugli arresti nelle Curve di Inter e Milan (dall'inviato Daniele Vitiello)