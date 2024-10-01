ultimora

VIDEO FCIN1908 / Inter-Stella Rossa, pranzo UEFA. Marotta: “Tranquilli su Ultras? Sicuramente sì”

00:24
Eva A. Provenzano
1 ottobre

L'arrivo in centro a Milano del presidente nerazzurro nel ristorante dove si terrà l'incontro tra dirigenti e la battuta sugli arresti nelle Curve di Inter e Milan (dall'inviato Daniele Vitiello)