VIDEO FCIN1908 / Inter, Mkhitaryan incontra i tifosi fuori Appiano: foto e autografi

00:38
Marco Macca
31 agosto

Foto e autografi con i tifosi fuori da Appiano Gentile per Henrikh Mkhitaryan, centrocampista dell'Inter. Dall'inviato Daniele Vitiello