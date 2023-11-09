Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
Copertina
Primo piano
Ultima ora
Le rivali
Esclusive
Editoriale
Calciomercato
Social
Redazione
Quiz
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
Calcionapoli1926
Cittaceleste
Derbyderbyderby
Fantamagazine
FCInter1908
Forzaroma
Golssip
Hellas1903
Ilmilanista
Ilposticipo
Itasportpress
Juvenews
Mediagol
Mondoudinese
Notiziecalciomercato
Numericalcio
Padovasport
Pianetamilan
Toronews
Tuttobolognaweb
Violanews
VIDEO / Sponsor Inter, l’ultimo spot social di Diletta Leotta per U-Power
ultimora
VIDEO / Sponsor Inter, l’ultimo spot social di Diletta Leotta per U-Power
00:13
Eva A. Provenzano
9 novembre
Commenta
L'Official Back Jersey Partner del club nerazzurro collabora da tempo con la conduttrice di DAZN e questo è l'ultimo post che lei ha dedicato allo sponsor sui social