Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
Copertina
Primo piano
Ultima ora
Le rivali
Esclusive
Editoriale
Calciomercato
Social
Redazione
Quiz
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
Calcionapoli1926
Cittaceleste
Derbyderbyderby
Fantamagazine
FCInter1908
Forzaroma
Golssip
Hellas1903
Ilmilanista
Ilposticipo
Itasportpress
Juvenews
Mediagol
Mondoudinese
Notiziecalciomercato
Numericalcio
Padovasport
Pianetamilan
Toronews
Tuttobolognaweb
Violanews
VIDEO/ Lukaku nel 2021: “Alla Juve? Mai, mai, mai”
ultimora
VIDEO/ Lukaku nel 2021: “Alla Juve? Mai, mai, mai”
00:15
Daniele Vitiello
1 agosto
Commenta
Durante un'intervista rilasciata a Sky Romelu Lukaku aveva risposto così alla domanda su un suo eventuale, ipotetico, futuro in bianconero oppure al Milan. Due anni dopo lo scenario sembra essere cambiato...