VIDEO SKY / Inter-Stella Rossa 4-0: gol e highlights
Andrea Della Sala
2 ottobre
I gol e le migliori azioni della gara di ieri a San Siro tra Inter e Stella Rossa vinta dai nerazzurri per 4-0