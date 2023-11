Inter, debutta Qatar Airways. Clausola per diventare main sponsor: ecco le cifre

VALE OF GLAMORGAN, WALES - NOVEMBER 15: A general view as the Airbus A350-900 Qatar Airways Team Plane for Wales taxis through a Water Salute on the runway prior to take off as players and management of Wales depart for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 on November 15, 2022 in Vale of Glamorgan, Wales. (Photo by Huw Fairclough/Getty Images)