UFFICIALE – L’Inter è al Mondiale per Club: arriva il comunicato del club

LE SQUADRE QUALIFICATE AL MONDIALE PER CLUB—
AFRICA – 4 squadre Via champions pathway (CAF Champions League) – 3 teams 2020/21 and 2022-23: Al Ahly SC (EGY) 2021/22: Wydad AC (MAR) 2023/24: TBC
Via ranking pathway – 1 team TBC
ASIA – 4 squadre Via champions pathway (AFC Champions League) – 3 teams 2021: Al Hilal SFC (KSA) 2022: Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN) 2023/24: TBC Via ranking pathway – 1 team TBC
EUROPE – 12 squadre Via champions pathway (UEFA Champions League) – 4 squadre 2020/21: Chelsea FC (ENG) 2021/22: Real Madrid CF (ESP) 2022/23: Manchester City FC (ENG) 2023/24: TBC
Via ranking pathway – 8 squadreFC Bayern München (GER) Paris Saint-Germain FC (FRA) FC Internazionale Milano (ITA) FC Porto (POR) SL Benfica (POR) 10. TBC 11. TBC 12. TBC
NORTH & CENTRAL AMERICA, CARIBBEAN – 4 squadre Via champions pathway (Concacaf Champions Cup) 2021: CF Monterrey (MEX) 2022: Seattle Sounders FC (USA) 2023: Club León (MEX) 2024: TBC
OCEANIA – 1 squadra Via ranking pathwayAuckland City FC (NZL)
SOUTH AMERICA – 6 squadre Via champions pathway (CONMEBOL Libertadores) – 4 squadre 2021: SE Palmeiras (BRA) 2022: CR Flamengo (BRA) 2023: Fluminense FC (BRA) 2024: TBC
Via ranking pathway – 2 squadre TBC TBC
L'ultimo slot verrà assegnato a un club del paese ospitante.
LE DATE DEL MONDIALE PER CLUB 2025—
La prima edizione del nuovo Mondiale per Club si svolgerà dal 15 giugno al 13 luglio 2025 e si disputerà negli Stati Uniti.
IL FORMAT DELLA COMPETIZIONE—
Saranno 32 le squadre che parteciperanno al Mondiale per Club. Il format della competizione sarà il seguente.
Otto gruppi da quattro squadre, che si sfideranno in gare di sola andata.
Le prime due squadre di ogni girone accederanno agli ottavi di finale.
Dagli ottavi, si procederà con gare secche, con il classico tabellone 'tennistico', fino alla finale
Non è prevista la finale terzo-quarto posto.
