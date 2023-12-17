UFFICIALE – L’Inter è al Mondiale per Club: arriva il comunicato del club

L'Inter parteciperà al Mondiale per Club 2025. La FIFA ha ufficializzato la formula del Mondiale per Club che dal 2025 coinvolgerà 32 squadre

L'Inter parteciperà al Mondiale per Club FIFA 2025. La FIFA ha ufficializzato nella giornata di domenica la formula del Mundial de Clubes FIFA, il Mondiale per Club che dal 2025 vedrà coinvolte 32 squadre, appartenenti alle sei federazioni internazionali. In base ai criteri d'accesso e ai risultati nelle rispettive competizioni continentali, FIFA ha annunciato che alcuni Club hanno già maturato l'accesso e dunque parteciperanno alla competizione che si svolgerà tra il giugno e il luglio 2025 negli Stati Uniti.