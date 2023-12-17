FC Inter 1908
I migliori video scelti dal nostro canale

fcinter1908 copertina

copertina

UFFICIALE – L’Inter è al Mondiale per Club: arriva il comunicato del club

UFFICIALE – L’Inter è al Mondiale per Club: arriva il comunicato del club - immagine 1
L'Inter parteciperà al Mondiale per Club 2025. La FIFA ha ufficializzato la formula del Mondiale per Club che dal 2025 coinvolgerà 32 squadre
Marco Macca Redattore 

L'Inter parteciperà al Mondiale per Club FIFA 2025. La FIFA ha ufficializzato nella giornata di domenica la formula del Mundial de Clubes FIFA, il Mondiale per Club che dal 2025 vedrà coinvolte 32 squadre, appartenenti alle sei federazioni internazionali. In base ai criteri d'accesso e ai risultati nelle rispettive competizioni continentali, FIFA ha annunciato che alcuni Club hanno già maturato l'accesso e dunque parteciperanno alla competizione che si svolgerà tra il giugno e il luglio 2025 negli Stati Uniti.

UFFICIALE – L’Inter è al Mondiale per Club: arriva il comunicato del club- immagine 2
Getty

L'Inter figura tra queste squadre: la squadra nerazzurra sarà una delle 12 squadre europee che prenderanno parte alla competizione. L'ammissione dell'Inter arriva grazie al ranking nelle competizioni europee.

LEGGI ANCHE

LEGGI ANCHE

LE SQUADRE QUALIFICATE AL MONDIALE PER CLUB

—  

AFRICA – 4 squadre Via champions pathway (CAF Champions League) – 3 teams 2020/21 and 2022-23: Al Ahly SC (EGY) 2021/22: Wydad AC (MAR) 2023/24: TBC

Via ranking pathway – 1 team TBC

ASIA – 4 squadre Via champions pathway (AFC Champions League) – 3 teams 2021: Al Hilal SFC (KSA) 2022: Urawa Red Diamonds (JPN) 2023/24: TBC Via ranking pathway – 1 team TBC

EUROPE – 12 squadre Via champions pathway (UEFA Champions League) – 4 squadre 2020/21: Chelsea FC (ENG) 2021/22: Real Madrid CF (ESP) 2022/23: Manchester City FC (ENG) 2023/24: TBC

Via ranking pathway – 8 squadreFC Bayern München (GER) Paris Saint-Germain FC (FRA) FC Internazionale Milano (ITA) FC Porto (POR) SL Benfica (POR) 10. TBC 11. TBC 12. TBC

NORTH & CENTRAL AMERICA, CARIBBEAN – 4 squadre Via champions pathway (Concacaf Champions Cup) 2021: CF Monterrey (MEX) 2022: Seattle Sounders FC (USA) 2023: Club León (MEX) 2024: TBC

OCEANIA – 1 squadra Via ranking pathwayAuckland City FC (NZL)

SOUTH AMERICA – 6 squadre Via champions pathway (CONMEBOL Libertadores) – 4 squadre 2021: SE Palmeiras (BRA) 2022: CR Flamengo (BRA) 2023: Fluminense FC (BRA) 2024: TBC

Via ranking pathway – 2 squadre TBC TBC

L'ultimo slot verrà assegnato a un club del paese ospitante.

UFFICIALE – L’Inter è al Mondiale per Club: arriva il comunicato del club- immagine 3

LE DATE DEL MONDIALE PER CLUB 2025

—  

La prima edizione del nuovo Mondiale per Club si svolgerà dal 15 giugno al 13 luglio 2025 e si disputerà negli Stati Uniti.

IL FORMAT DELLA COMPETIZIONE

—  

Saranno 32 le squadre che parteciperanno al Mondiale per Club. Il format della competizione sarà il seguente.

    • Otto gruppi da quattro squadre, che si sfideranno in gare di sola andata.

    • Le prime due squadre di ogni girone accederanno agli ottavi di finale.

    • Dagli ottavi, si procederà con gare secche, con il classico tabellone 'tennistico', fino alla finale

    • Non è prevista la finale terzo-quarto posto.

    (Fonte: inter.it)

    Guarda su DAZN tutta la Serie A TIM e tanto altro sport. Attiva ora.
    tutte le notizie di

    Se vuoi approfondire tutte le tematiche sul mondo Inter senza perdere alcun aggiornamento, rimani collegato con FC Inter 1908 per scoprire tutte le news di giornata sui nerazzurri in campionato e in Europa.

    Leggi i
    commenti
    Copertina: tutte
    le notizie

    © RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA