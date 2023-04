Hilbert: “Calhanoglu e Schmidt si piacevano a vicenda. Benfica? Penso che…”

LEVERKUSEN, GERMANY - JANUARY 30: Head Coach Roger Schmidt of Leverkusen (L) praises Hakan Calhanoglu of Leverkusen when being substituted during the Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Hannover 96 at BayArena on January 30, 2016 in Leverkusen, Germany. (Photo by Mika Volkmann/Bongarts/Getty Images)