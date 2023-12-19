Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
VIDEO FCIN1908 / Inter, Antonello: “Progetto Rozzano, stagione 28-29 pronto per le gare”
01:33
Eva A. Provenzano
19 dicembre
Intervenuto al Lombardia CONI Awards, Alessandro Antonello, ad dell'Inter, ha parlato del tema stadio. Inviato Daniele Vitiello