Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
Copertina
Primo piano
Ultima ora
Rosa F.C. Inter
Le rivali
Esclusive
Editoriale
Calciomercato
Social
Redazione
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
Calcionapoli1926
Cittaceleste
Derbyderbyderby
Fantamagazine
FCInter1908
Forzaroma
Golssip
Hellas1903
Ilmilanista
Ilposticipo
Itasportpress
Mediagol
Mondoudinese
Notiziecalciomercato
Numericalcio
Padovasport
Pianetamilan
SOS Fanta
Toronews
Tuttobolognaweb
Violanews
VIDEO FCIN1908 / Inter, Alex Perez pronto per iniziare l’avventura nerazzurra
primo piano
VIDEO FCIN1908 / Inter, Alex Perez pronto per iniziare l’avventura nerazzurra
00:35
Alessandro Cosattini
16 luglio
Commenta
Ecco l'arrivo a Milano del baby Alex Perez, pronto a iniziare l'avventura nerazzurra (dal nostro inviato Daniele Vitiello)