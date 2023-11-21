Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
Copertina
Primo piano
Ultima ora
Le rivali
Esclusive
Editoriale
Calciomercato
Social
Redazione
Quiz
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
Calcionapoli1926
Cittaceleste
Derbyderbyderby
Fantamagazine
FCInter1908
Forzaroma
Golssip
Hellas1903
Ilmilanista
Ilposticipo
Itasportpress
Juvenews
Mediagol
Mondoudinese
Notiziecalciomercato
Numericalcio
Padovasport
Pianetamilan
Toronews
Tuttobolognaweb
Violanews
VIDEO FCIN1908 / Marotta: “Scudetto? Juve favorita. Rinnovo Lautaro, mercato e Zhang…”
primo piano
VIDEO FCIN1908 / Marotta: “Scudetto? Juve favorita. Rinnovo Lautaro, mercato e Zhang…”
04:25
Alessandro Cosattini
21 novembre
Commenta
A tutto Beppe Marotta: ecco le parole dell'ad dell'Inter tra mercato, futuro societario e rinnovo di Lautaro (dal nostro inviato Vitiello D.)