Questo sito contribuisce alla audience de
Il tuo profilo
Log out
Copertina
Primo piano
Ultima ora
Le rivali
Esclusive
Editoriale
Calciomercato
Social
Redazione
Quiz
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
I SITI DEL NOSTRO NETWORK
Calcionapoli1926
Cittaceleste
Derbyderbyderby
Fantamagazine
FCInter1908
Forzaroma
Golssip
Hellas1903
Ilmilanista
Ilposticipo
Itasportpress
Juvenews
Mediagol
Mondoudinese
Notiziecalciomercato
Numericalcio
Padovasport
Pianetamilan
Toronews
Tuttobolognaweb
Violanews
VIDEO / Inter-Pavard, è fatta. L’annuncio LIVE sul canale TWITCH di FcInter1908
primo piano
VIDEO / Inter-Pavard, è fatta. L’annuncio LIVE sul canale TWITCH di FcInter1908
00:24
Redazione1908
29 agosto
Commenta
L'annuncio arriva durante la diretta sul canale Twitch di FcInter1908.it nella consueta LIVE giornaliera che sta accompagnando tutte le trattative di mercato della squadra nerazzurra