Ex Inter, è fatta per Kinkoué all’Hoffenheim: operazione da 5-6 milioni

EINDHOVEN, NETHERLANDS - AUGUST 18: Matias Fonseca #11 of Inter is congratulated by team mates Lorenzo Colombini, Chrystopher Attys, Etienne Ludovic Youte Kinkoue (foreground) and Elvis Rikard Lindkvist after he scores the winning penalty in The Otten Cup Final match between PSV Eindhoven and Internazionale or Inter Milan held at De Herdgang, the training ground & youth academy field of PSV Eindhoven on August 18, 2019 in Eindhoven, Netherlands. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)