STUTTGART, GERMANY - JANUARY 29: Gianluigi Donnarumma of Paris Saint-Germain celebrates after Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain (not pictured) scores his team's third goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD8 match between VfB Stuttgart and Paris Saint-Germain at Stuttgart Arena on January 29, 2025 in Stuttgart, Germany. (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)