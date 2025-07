Mondiale per Club – Chelsea, Colwill: “PSG? Non siamo il Real né l’Inter…”

WROCLAW, POLAND - MAY 28: Enzo Maresca, Manager of Chelsea, speaks to Enzo Fernandez of Chelsea after team mate Nicolas Jackson (not pictured) scores his team's second goal during the UEFA Conference League Final 2025 between Real Betis Balompie and Chelsea FC at Stadion Wroclaw on May 28, 2025 in Wroclaw, Poland. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)