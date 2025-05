MILAN, ITALY - MAY 06: Lautaro Martinez of FC Internazionale Milano celebrates with his teammate Yann Bisseck after scoring his team's opening goal during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Semi Final Second Leg match between FC Internazionale Milano and FC Barcelona at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on May 06, 2025 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)