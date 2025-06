RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA - JANUARY 01: Head Coach Simone Inzaghi of FC Internazionale and Henrikh Mkhitaryan of FC Internazionale speaks with the media during the press conference to present the EA Sports Supercup match between FC Internazionale and Atalanta at Al-Awwal stadium on January 01, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Mattia Ozbot - Inter/Inter via Getty Images)