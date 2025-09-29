Inter-Slavia Praga, seconda giornata della fase campionato della Champions League 2025/26, si disputerà martedì 30 settembre alle 21:00. Sarà trasmessa in esclusiva su Sky e NOW e in streaming su Sky Go e NOW TV.
GLI AGGIORNAMENTI SU INTER TV—
Su Inter TV come sempre aggiornamenti e collegamenti nel pre-partita, con le ultime in attesa del fischio d'inizio della sfida. Il nostro Livematch pre Inter-Slavia Praga sarà in diretta dalle ore 19:30 e sarà visibile anche su YouTube attraverso il canale ufficiale del Club fino alle 20:15. Al termine della sfida gli approfondimenti e le interviste.
(Inter.it)
