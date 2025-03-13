FC Inter 1908
È completo il tabellone dei quarti di finale di Champions League: ecco dove vedere tutte le gare tra Sky, Prime e in chiaro in tv
È completo il tabellone dei quarti di finale di Champions League dopo le partite di martedì e mercoledì. L’Inter è l’unica italiana ancora in corsa e affronterà il Bayern Monaco nel doppio confronto. Ma dove si potranno seguire le sfide? Come riporta calcioefinanza.it, “ I match saranno trasmessi in esclusiva su Sky e su Amazon Prime Video, con la pay-tv di Comcast che trasmetterà tutte le partite, fatta eccezione per la migliore del mercoledì sera, che sarà nelle mani del colosso statunitense, come previsto da contratto per il ciclo di diritti tv 2024-2027.

Le scelte – comprese le sfide del mercoledì in chiaro su TV8 – non sono ancora state ufficializzate, ma guardando il calendario è già possibile anticiparle con certezza (con qualche dubbio sulla partita di andata che sarà trasmessa da Prime Video, anche se è probabile che la scelta ricadrà su Barcellona-Dortmund, da cui uscirà l’eventuale avversaria dell’Inter in caso di semifinale).

ANDATA QUARTI DI FINALE

Arsenal-Real Madrid, martedì 8 aprile alle 21 (Sky e NOW)

Bayern Monaco-Inter, martedì 8 aprile alle 21 (Sky e NOW)

Barcellona-Borussia Dortmund, mercoledì 9 aprile alle 21 (Amazon Prime Video)

PSG-Aston Villa, mercoledì 9 aprile alle 21 (Sky, NOW e TV8)

RITORNO QUARTI DI FINALE

Aston Villa-PSG, martedì 15 aprile alle 21 (Sky e NOW)

Borussia Dortmund-Barcellona, martedì 15  aprile alle 21 (Sky e NOW)

Real Madrid-Arsenal, mercoledì 16 aprile alle 21 (Sky, NOW e TV8)

Inter-Bayern Monaco, mercoledì 16 aprile alle 21 (Amazon Prime Video)”, si legge.

