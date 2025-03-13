È completo il tabellone dei quarti di finale di Champions League: ecco dove vedere tutte le gare tra Sky, Prime e in chiaro in tv

È completo il tabellone dei quarti di finale di Champions League dopo le partite di martedì e mercoledì. L’Inter è l’unica italiana ancora in corsa e affronterà il Bayern Monaco nel doppio confronto. Ma dove si potranno seguire le sfide? Come riporta calcioefinanza.it, “ I match saranno trasmessi in esclusiva su Sky e su Amazon Prime Video, con la pay-tv di Comcast che trasmetterà tutte le partite, fatta eccezione per la migliore del mercoledì sera, che sarà nelle mani del colosso statunitense, come previsto da contratto per il ciclo di diritti tv 2024-2027.