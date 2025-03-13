LEGGI ANCHE
ANDATA QUARTI DI FINALE—
Arsenal-Real Madrid, martedì 8 aprile alle 21 (Sky e NOW)
Bayern Monaco-Inter, martedì 8 aprile alle 21 (Sky e NOW)
Barcellona-Borussia Dortmund, mercoledì 9 aprile alle 21 (Amazon Prime Video)
PSG-Aston Villa, mercoledì 9 aprile alle 21 (Sky, NOW e TV8)
RITORNO QUARTI DI FINALE—
Aston Villa-PSG, martedì 15 aprile alle 21 (Sky e NOW)
Borussia Dortmund-Barcellona, martedì 15 aprile alle 21 (Sky e NOW)
Real Madrid-Arsenal, mercoledì 16 aprile alle 21 (Sky, NOW e TV8)
Inter-Bayern Monaco, mercoledì 16 aprile alle 21 (Amazon Prime Video)”, si legge.
© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA