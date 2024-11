ENSCHEDE, NETHERLANDS - OCTOBER 24: Loum Tchaouna of SS Lazio compete for the ball with Anass Sallah-Eddine of Twente during the UEFA Europa League 2024/25 League Phase MD3 match between FC Twente and S.S. Lazio at FC Twente Stadium on October 24, 2024 in Enschede, Netherlands. (Photo by Marco Rosi - SS Lazio/Getty Images)