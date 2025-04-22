FIORENTINA-MONZA lunedì 28 aprile 2025 ore 12.00 Canale 60 (anziché sabato 26 aprile 2025 ore 11.00)
GENOA-ROMA lunedì 28 aprile 2025 ore 14.00 Canale 60 (anziché sabato 26 aprile 2025 ore 15.00)
CREMONESE-CESENA lunedì 28 aprile 2025 ore 16.00 Primavera Tv (anziché sabato 26 aprile 2025 ore 15.00)
INTER-JUVENTUS lunedì 28 aprile 2025 ore 18.00 Canale 60 (anziché sabato 26 aprile 2025 ore 13.00)
La programmazione delle altre gare della 35ª giornata rimane invariata, come da Comunicato Ufficiale n. 208 del 18 aprile 2025.
