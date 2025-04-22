FC Inter 1908
I migliori video scelti dal nostro canale

fcinter1908 ultimora

ultimora

Funerali Papa, cambiano le date anche del campionato Primavera: Inter-Juventus si gioca lunedì

Funerali Papa, cambiano le date anche del campionato Primavera: Inter-Juventus si gioca lunedì - immagine 1
Non solo la Serie A: date le esequie di Papa Francesco, a cambiare sono anche le date delle partite del campionato Primavera
Marco Macca Redattore 

Non solo la Serie A: date le esequie di Papa Francesco, previste per sabato 26 aprile a Roma, a cambiare non sono solo le date di Como-Genoa, Inter-Roma e Lazio-Parma, inizialmente previste proprio per sabato, ma anche quelle delle partite del campionato Primavera. Ecco il comunicato della Lega:

Funerali Papa, cambiano le date anche del campionato Primavera: Inter-Juventus si gioca lunedì- immagine 2
Getty Images

Dando seguito all’invito del Presidente del CONI a sospendere ogni evento sportivo in programma sabato 26 aprile 2025, in rispetto delle esequie del Santo Padre Francesco, le seguenti gare della 35ª giornata del Campionato Primavera 1 sono riprogrammate come segue:

LEGGI ANCHE

Funerali Papa, cambiano le date anche del campionato Primavera: Inter-Juventus si gioca lunedì- immagine 3
Getty Images

FIORENTINA-MONZA lunedì 28 aprile 2025 ore 12.00 Canale 60 (anziché sabato 26 aprile 2025 ore 11.00)

GENOA-ROMA lunedì 28 aprile 2025 ore 14.00 Canale 60 (anziché sabato 26 aprile 2025 ore 15.00)

CREMONESE-CESENA lunedì 28 aprile 2025 ore 16.00 Primavera Tv  (anziché sabato 26 aprile 2025 ore 15.00)

INTER-JUVENTUS lunedì 28 aprile 2025 ore 18.00 Canale 60 (anziché sabato 26 aprile 2025 ore 13.00)

La programmazione delle altre gare della 35ª giornata rimane invariata, come da Comunicato Ufficiale n. 208 del 18 aprile 2025.

Leggi i
commenti
Ultimora: tutte
le notizie

© RIPRODUZIONE RISERVATA