Inter, il calendario fino alla Supercoppa: Champions, Lazio e non solo, date e orari

Inter, il calendario fino alla Supercoppa: Champions, Lazio e non solo, date e orari - immagine 1
Dopo la sosta dedicata agli impegni delle Nazionali i nerazzurri torneranno in campo sabato 23 novembre contro l'Hellas Verona
Dopo il pareggio di San Siro contro il Napoli il campionato si ferma per la terza sosta dedicata agli impegni delle Nazionali. Sono 15 i nerazzurri in giro per il Mondo, convocati dalle proprie selezioni. L'Inter tornerà in campo sabato 23 novembre alle ore 15:00 in casa dell'Hellas Verona, partita valida per la 13ª giornata della Serie A. Il match del Bentegodi inaugurerà un ciclo di gare molto impegnative per l'Inter: da quel momento in poi infatti non ci saranno più soste fino al mese di marzo e i nerazzurri giocheranno a ritmo serratissimo fino a fine 2024. Alla ripresa infatti l'Inter tornerà in campo anche in Champions League: i nerazzurri ritroveranno San Siro martedì 26 novembre alle 21:00 per la sfida contro i tedeschi del Lipsia, ultima partita del mese di novembre.

Inter, il calendario fino alla Supercoppa: Champions, Lazio e non solo, date e orari- immagine 2
A dicembre, oltre agli impegni di campionato e Champions League, la squadra di Simone Inzaghi sarà protagonista anche in Coppa Italia: i nerazzurri esordiranno nella competizione negli ottavi di finale contro l'Udinese, in programma giovedì 19 dicembre alle ore 21:00 a San Siro. Considerando tutte le competizioni a dicembre l'Inter scenderà in campo sette volte nell'arco di 28 giorni: dopo aver chiuso il 2024 con la sfida di campionato contro il Cagliari il nuovo anno si aprirà con la Supercoppa Italiana in Arabia Saudita, dove l'Inter affronterà l'Atalanta in semifinale giovedì 2 gennaio.

Inter, il calendario fino alla Supercoppa: Champions, Lazio e non solo, date e orari- immagine 3
IL CALENDARIO FINO ALLA SUPERCOPPA ITALIANA

13ª giornata | Sabato 23 novembre 2024, ore 15:00

Hellas Verona-INTER

UCL | Martedì 26 novembre 2024, ore 21:00

INTER-Lipsia 

14ª giornata | Domenica 1 dicembre 2024, ore 18:00

Fiorentina-INTER

15ª giornata | Venerdì 6 dicembre 2024, ore 18:30

INTER-Parma 

UCL | Martedì 10 dicembre 2024, ore 21:00

Leverkusen-INTER

16ª giornata | Lunedì 16 dicembre 2024, ore 20:45

Lazio-INTER

Coppa Italia, ottavi di finale | Giovedì 19 dicembre 2024, ore 21:00

INTER-Udinese 

17ª giornata | Lunedì 23 dicembre 2024, ore 20:45

INTER-Como 

18ª giornata | Giovedì 28 dicembre 2024, ore 18:00

Cagliari-INTER

Supercoppa Italiana, semifinale | Giovedì 2 gennaio 2025, ore 20:00 (22:00 Local Time)

INTER-Atalanta 

(Fonte: Inter.it)

