IL CALENDARIO FINO ALLA SUPERCOPPA ITALIANA
13ª giornata | Sabato 23 novembre 2024, ore 15:00
Hellas Verona-INTER
UCL | Martedì 26 novembre 2024, ore 21:00
INTER-Lipsia
14ª giornata | Domenica 1 dicembre 2024, ore 18:00
Fiorentina-INTER
15ª giornata | Venerdì 6 dicembre 2024, ore 18:30
INTER-Parma
UCL | Martedì 10 dicembre 2024, ore 21:00
Leverkusen-INTER
16ª giornata | Lunedì 16 dicembre 2024, ore 20:45
Lazio-INTER
Coppa Italia, ottavi di finale | Giovedì 19 dicembre 2024, ore 21:00
INTER-Udinese
17ª giornata | Lunedì 23 dicembre 2024, ore 20:45
INTER-Como
18ª giornata | Giovedì 28 dicembre 2024, ore 18:00
Cagliari-INTER
Supercoppa Italiana, semifinale | Giovedì 2 gennaio 2025, ore 20:00 (22:00 Local Time)
INTER-Atalanta
(Fonte: Inter.it)
