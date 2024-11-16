Dopo il pareggio di San Siro contro il Napoli il campionato si ferma per la terza sosta dedicata agli impegni delle Nazionali. Sono 15 i nerazzurri in giro per il Mondo, convocati dalle proprie selezioni. L'Inter tornerà in campo sabato 23 novembre alle ore 15:00 in casa dell'Hellas Verona, partita valida per la 13ª giornata della Serie A. Il match del Bentegodi inaugurerà un ciclo di gare molto impegnative per l'Inter: da quel momento in poi infatti non ci saranno più soste fino al mese di marzo e i nerazzurri giocheranno a ritmo serratissimo fino a fine 2024. Alla ripresa infatti l'Inter tornerà in campo anche in Champions League: i nerazzurri ritroveranno San Siro martedì 26 novembre alle 21:00 per la sfida contro i tedeschi del Lipsia, ultima partita del mese di novembre.