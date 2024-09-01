FC Inter 1908
Inter, quali gare in casa e in trasferta in Champions League? Il calendario con date e orari

I nerazzurri esordiranno il 18 settembre nella sfida contro il Manchester City a Etihad: il programma completo
Alessandro De Felice 

È ufficiale il calendario degli appuntamenti dell'Inter nella UEFA Champions League 2024/2025. I nerazzurrI affronteranno Lipsia, Manchester City, Arsenal, Leverkusen, Stella Rossa, Young Boys, Monaco, Sparta Praga.

IL CALENDARIO:

GIORNATA 1

Mercoledì 18 settembre ore 21:00

Manchester City-Inter

GIORNATA 2

Martedì 1 ottobre ore 21:00

Inter-Stella Rossa

GIORNATA 3

Mercoledì 23 ottobre ore 21:00

Young Boys-Inter

GIORNATA 4

Mercoledì 6 novembre ore 21:00

Inter-Arsenal

GIORNATA 5

Martedì 26 novembre ore 21:00

Inter-Lipsia

GIORNATA 6

Martedì 10 dicembre ore 21:00

Leverkusen-Inter

GIORNATA 7

Mercoledì 22 gennaio ore 21:00

Sparta Praga-Inter

GIORNATA 8

Mercoledì 29 gennaio ore 21:00

Inter-Monaco

