Inter, non solo la finale del 2010: 9 i precedenti contro il Bayern Monaco, il bilancio

Grazie al doppio successo contro il Feyenoord l’Inter si è qualificata ai quarti di finale di UEFA Champions League. Ad attendere i nerazzurri, il Bayern Monaco di Vincent Kompany: la gara di andata si giocherà l’8/9 aprile a Monaco, il...
Grazie al doppio successo contro il Feyenoord l’Inter si è qualificata ai quarti di finale di UEFA Champions League. Ad attendere i nerazzurri, il Bayern Monaco di Vincent Kompany: la gara di andata si giocherà l’8/9 aprile a Monaco, il ritorno il 15/16 aprile a San Siro.

Quella tra nerazzurri e bavaresi è una sfida storica in Europa, con 9 precedenti tra cui spicca la finale del 2010 vinta dall'Inter a Madrid. Il bilancio è: 3 vittorie per l’Inter, 5 per il Bayern Monaco, un pareggio, 9 gol nerazzurri e 13 del Bayern.

23-11-1988 Bayern Monaco-Inter 0-2 (60' Serena, 71' Berti)

07-12-1988 Inter-Bayern Monaco 1-3 (33' Wohlfarth, 38' Augenthaler, 40' Wegmann, 45' Serena)

27-09-2006 Inter-Bayern Monaco 0-2 (84' Pizarro, 94' Podolski)

05-12-2006 Bayern Monaco-Inter 1-1 (62' Makaay, 91' Vieira)

22-05-2010 Bayern Monaco-Inter 0-2 (35' Milito, 71' Milito)

23-02-2011 Inter-Bayern Monaco 0-1 (91' Gomez)

15-03-2011 Bayern Monaco-Inter 2-3 (3' Eto'o , 21' Gomez, 31' Muller, 64' Sneijder, 89' Pandev)

07-09-2022 Inter-Bayern Monaco 0-2 (24' Sané, 67' aut. D'Ambrosio)

01-11-2022 Bayern Monaco-Inter 2-0 (31' Pavard, 75' Choupo-Moting)

(inter.it)

