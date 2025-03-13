LEGGI ANCHE
23-11-1988 Bayern Monaco-Inter 0-2 (60' Serena, 71' Berti)
07-12-1988 Inter-Bayern Monaco 1-3 (33' Wohlfarth, 38' Augenthaler, 40' Wegmann, 45' Serena)
27-09-2006 Inter-Bayern Monaco 0-2 (84' Pizarro, 94' Podolski)
05-12-2006 Bayern Monaco-Inter 1-1 (62' Makaay, 91' Vieira)
22-05-2010 Bayern Monaco-Inter 0-2 (35' Milito, 71' Milito)
23-02-2011 Inter-Bayern Monaco 0-1 (91' Gomez)
15-03-2011 Bayern Monaco-Inter 2-3 (3' Eto'o , 21' Gomez, 31' Muller, 64' Sneijder, 89' Pandev)
07-09-2022 Inter-Bayern Monaco 0-2 (24' Sané, 67' aut. D'Ambrosio)
01-11-2022 Bayern Monaco-Inter 2-0 (31' Pavard, 75' Choupo-Moting)
