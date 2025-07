LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - JULY 04: An LED billboard outside Anfield Stadium displays a tribute to Diogo Jota on July 04, 2025 in Liverpool, England. The current Liverpool player and Portugal international Diogo Jota, 28, was killed in a car crash yesterday in Zamora, Spain. He was travelling in a Lamborghini with his younger brother Andre Silva, who also died, returning to the UK for the start of the Premier League season, when the car crashed after a tyre blowout while overtaking a car. Jota leaves behind his wife of two weeks, Rute, and their three young children. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)