MADRID, SPAIN - NOVEMBER 05: Carlo Ancelotti, Head Coach of Real Madrid, bows his head during the minutes silence in honour of the victims of the Valencia flooding prior to kick-off ahead of the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 match between Real Madrid C.F. and AC Milan at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on November 05, 2024 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)