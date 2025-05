MUNICH, GERMANY - MAY 31: Simone Inzaghi, Head Coach of FC Internazionale, looks dejected as he walks past the UEFA Champions League trophy after collecting his runners up medal after defeat to Paris Saint-Germain during the UEFA Champions League Final 2025 between Paris Saint-Germain and FC Internazionale Milano at Munich Football Arena on May 31, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)